Man charged with sexually assaulting woman near Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after Metro police say he sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday near Downtown Nashville.

According to police, they were called to the sexual assault of a 50-year-old homeless woman beneath the I-40 overpass near 6th Avenue and Mulberry Street Wednesday.

Police say a passerby reported hearing a woman screaming and saw a man fleeing from under the overpass on foot. They also saw the victim emerge from under the overpass with obvious injuries to her face.

Investigators say the victim reported that she was walking on 6th Avenue South when the man forced her to walk under the overpass where he allegedly punched and choked her into unconsciousness. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

According to a release, the suspect was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Wheeler, who was is also homeless.

Officers say Wheeler was arrested at the Greyhound Bus Station on 5th Avenue South and was in possession of a bus ticket to Dallas. They said Wheeler admitted in an interview that he punched the victim and ran from the area when she screamed.

Police said Wheeler told them he moved to Nashville from Texas in 2018. He was charged with aggravated rape and aggravated assault.

Wheeler’s mugshot is being withheld by police pending a lineup in other cases.