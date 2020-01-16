Man charged with setting house fire that injured 1 person in Madison

MADISON, Tenn (WKRN) – A man is charged with arson after police said he set a Madison home on fire, injuring one person.

According to the affidavit, Sean Smith, 50, was charged in this case.

Police were called to the home in the 900 block of Amqui Court last week, where Smith was staying with a relative and her boyfriend.

The warrant said that after an argument, the victims woke up to smoke and flames on the bottom floor of the home. The man suffered burns on his arm and feet.

The fire marshall determined four separate fires were intentionally set with an accelerant, causing about $30,000 in damage. A jug of gasoline was also found on the front porch that was not there the night before.

Smith is charged with arson, aggravated assault, and vandalism.

His bond is more than $202,500.

