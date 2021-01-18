Man charged with setting fire to former Piggly Wiggly in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 61-year-old man set fire to a closed grocery store next to his East Nashville home over the weekend because several homeless people were living inside, an arrest warrant alleges.

The warrant states Arthur Pettway had been involved in several arguments with five homeless people who were staying in the back of the closed-down Piggy Wiggly on Dickerson Pike near Cleveland Street.

Nashville fire investigators said Pettway admitted he went to the building Sunday morning and warned the people inside that they needed to leave because he was going to set the place on fire in an hour.

Pettway went to a gas station, where he purchased a half-gallon of gasoline, according to the warrant. He then returned to the Piggly Wiggly, where investigators said he poured gasoline inside the door and set fire to the building.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

Pettway was booked into the Metro jail Sunday afternoon on a charge of aggravated arson. His bond was set at $250,000.

A booking photo of Pettway was not immediately provided by Metro police.