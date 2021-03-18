Man charged with setting fire inside South Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old man has been charged with intentionally setting fire to his estranged wife’s apartment in South Nashville.

A warrant for the suspect, identified as Wah Wah, states Nashville firefighters responded Wednesday to reports of a fire at an apartment on Haywood Lane near Nolensville Pike.

Wah Wah called his estranged wife and told her to return to her apartment “quickly,” according to investigators. When she got home, there was a fire on the kitchen stove top that had spread behind the stove and into the cabinets.

The warrant alleges Wah Wah had showed up at the apartment, where he does not live, while his estranged wife was at the grocery store with her children. He placed a pot on the stove, turned it on high, then left the apartment, his arrest report states.

The building contains 12 units and people were home at the time, firefighters said.

Wah Wah’s estranged wife told investigators he had set fires this way in the past, according to the warrant.

He was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday on a charge of aggravated arson. His bond was set at $100,000.

A booking photo for Wah Wah was not immediately released by investigators.