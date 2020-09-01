Man charged with rape of 10-year-old girl in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clay County man was arrested Monday on a charge of child rape, according to the District Attorney.

In a statement, District Attorney Bryant Dunaway said a ten-year-old girl told Child Protective Services earlier in the day that she had been sexually abused by an adult.

Dunaway said his office, along with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services, began an investigation, and determined Derrick Tramel, 32, had raped the little girl.

An arrest warrant was issued for Tramel on a charge of felony child rape, the District Attorney said.

Tramel was arrested and transported to the Clay County jail, where he was held on a $350,000 bond.