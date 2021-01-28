Man charged with pointing pistol at Metro detectives in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested on multiple charges after investigators said he pointed a gun at Metro detectives as they attempted to arrest him.

Police said detectives were searching for Donyeh Banks, who had outstanding warrants, and saw him walking along a sidewalk in the area of Jenkins Street and 25th Avenue North Wednesday morning.

A warrant states detectives exited their vehicles “wearing clearly marked police markings” and Banks drew a pistol from his waistband, pointing it at police, before eventually dropping the weapon.

Banks, who was convicted on a robbery charge from 2016, was taken into custody. Police said they found cocaine on him at the time of his arrest.

Charges against Banks include aggravated assault on an officer, as well as being a felon in possession of a weapon and a drug charge. His bond was set at $104,000.

A booking photo for Banks was not immediately released by Metro police.