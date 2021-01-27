Man charged with pointing loaded pistol at Metro officer in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man pointed a loaded pistol at a Metro officer responding to a call of gunshots fired at a South Nashville apartment complex early Tuesday morning, an arrest warrant alleges.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a complex on Plus Park Boulevard, where they said they encountered a man, identified as Callen Williams, standing in a common area hallway, holding a “short barrel AR-15 style pistol.”

A police report states officers approached Williams, who pointed the loaded weapon at one of the officers, eventually putting the pistol on the ground after being ordered to do so. Williams smelled of marijuana and had blood-shot eyes, as well as slurred and mumbled speech, according to investigators.

When detectives questioned Williams, they said he claimed a stranger knocked on his door and fired a gunshot at him, so he grabbed his pistol for self-defense. Police said they determined Williams had actually fired his weapon and it was done in a “reckless” manner.

Once in custody, police said Williams cried uncontrollably in the back of a patrol vehicle, then made threats to “put a hit out” on the officers involved.

Williams was booked into the Metro jail on charges including reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a first responder. His bond was set at $77,000.

A booking photo for Williams was not immediately released by Metro police.