Man charged with murdering woman outside Brick Church Pike motel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the gunman suspected of murdering a woman and wounding another person in a shooting outside of a motel room on Brick Church Pike earlier this week.

Michael Brigman, 34, was charged Thursday night with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide for Tuesday night’s fatal shooting at the Super 8 off Interstate 65 near West Trinity Lane.

When police arrived at the shooting scene around 11 p.m., they said they found Amanda Baucum, 26, and a 35-year-old man, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Detectives said a gunman fired shots at the two during an apparent argument outside of a room on the second floor of the motel.

Metro police said Baucum was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The male victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was considered stable.

Hours after the two were shot, detectives released a surveillance photo of the suspected gunman, now identified by police as Brigman.

An arrest warrant did not reveal any information about the apparent argument that led up to the shooting.

Bond for Brigman was set at $1-million. His booking photo was not immediately released.