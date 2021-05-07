Man charged with murdering father behind Winchester storage facility

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with murdering his father outside of a storage facility in Winchester Thursday morning.

Winchester police said Michael Edwin Grant, 52, shot and killed his 72-year-old father, Michael Grey Grant, around 11:15 a.m., as the elder Grant was sitting in a tractor-trailer behind Speedy Self Storage on South College Street.

After the fatal shooting, officers said Michael Edwin Grant went to his mother’s house and told her what happened. She called 911 dispatchers and explained that her son was headed to the police department to surrender, according to investigators.

Michael Edwin Grant was later apprehended by two Winchester police officers. He was booked into the Franklin County jail on a charge of criminal homicide.

A booking photo for Grant has not been released.