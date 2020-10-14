Man charged with murder of 2-year-old boy in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 33-year-old man told Metro detectives he beat a two-year-old boy to death at an East Nashville residence because the child would not stop whining, an arrest warrant alleges.

Rozelle Westmoreland was arrested and booked into the Metro jail late Tuesday night on a charge of criminal homicide.

The warrant states Metro police and the Nashville Fire Department responded Oct. 9 to an apartment on North Second Street near Joseph Avenue, where a two-year-old had been found unconscious and not breathing. The child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m., the paperwork states.

Metro police said Westmoreland struck the child in the head and torso, then pushed the child into the side of a bathtub, causing his head to hit the floor. Officers said Westmoreland then picked the child up, dressed him, put him in bed and left the apartment.

The warrant did not reveal the relationship between Westmoreland and the little boy.

Westmoreland was held in the Metro jail without bond.

A booking photo for Westmoreland was not immediately released by Metro police.