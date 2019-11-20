Man charged with murder in 2018 shooting death at Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has been charged in the 2018 shooting death of a man outside a Nashville hotel.

According to a release, 24-year-old Robert Lamont Goodner was charged with first-degree murder for the February 6, 2018 shooting death of 50-year-old Robert Harper in the parking lot of the Ravin Hotel at Brick Church Pike.

Goodner was arrested at the Days Inn on Brick Church Pike.

Police robbery is the suspected motive of the shooting.

