Man charged with murder after wife’s body found in ditch

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An estranged husband has been charged with murdering his wife after authorities found her body in a ditch Monday morning.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found the body of 29-year-old Brecka Nicole near her Midland community home Monday morning. Brecka’s parents had previously found her two small children home alone and reported her missing.

As deputies gathered information on the missing person report, dispatchers received a call about a woman’s body being discovered a few miles away on Oak Grove Road. The body was identified as Brecka’s.

Detectives followed leads and developed information identifying her estranged husband, 41-year-old Juan Lugo, as the suspect. Deputies then found him on Interstate 24 where they stopped him.

After speaking with him, detectives charged him with first degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Juan was booked into the Rutherford County Adult detention center where he is being held on a $500,000 bond. A hearing in General Sessions Court is set for June 6.

Brecka’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.