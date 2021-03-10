Man charged with murder after fight in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder after a person was killed at a home in Coffee County Tuesday afternoon.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a residence on Shiloh Drive in Beechgrove, where a man was reportedly in need of medical attention. When law enforcement arrived, the man was dead, according to investigators.

Deputies determined there had been an altercation between the victim and another man, identified by detectives as Joseph Andrew Johnson Jr., 36.

While the circumstances of the killing were not disclosed, the sheriff’s office said Johnson was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Coffee County jail, but his booking photo was not immediately released.

The name of the victim will not be released until all immediate family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.