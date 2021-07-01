Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing at Manchester home

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge after a fatal stabbing at a Manchester home over the weekend.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said Jesus Perez-Beltran and Jose Vasquez were both at a residence on Bryan Boulevard Sunday.

At some point, deputies said Perez-Beltran stabbed Vasquez twice in the chest with a switchblade.
Vasquez was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

A witness told detectives that Perez-Beltran ran through the residence after the stabbing, then jumped through a front window and took off.

He was later located and treated for cuts, the sheriff’s office said.

Perez-Beltran was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Coffee County jail, where he was held on a one-million dollar bond.

A booking photo for Perez-Beltran was not immediately released by law enforcement.

