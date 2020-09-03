Man charged with murder after burned body found near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a body was discovered badly burned at the scene of a fire near downtown Nashville Wednesday morning.

David Williams, 27, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail late Wednesday night, where he was held on a $250,000 bond.

Metro police said they were contacted around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday that “burned human remains” were found by the Nashville Fire Department at a torched campsite near the area of Sixth Avenue South and Division Street. At the time of the discovery, firefighters had returned to investigate and clean-up from a fire at the location earlier in the day.

An arrest warrant states an investigation was launched and people near the campsite were able to identify Williams as a suspect. When detectives questioned Williams, the paperwork alleges he admitted to being involved in a fight with the victim at the campsite and striking the victim with a machete.

The name of the victim and the cause of death were not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.