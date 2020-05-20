Man charged with March murder near Blank and Herman Streets now in custody

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect in a March murder remains behind bars in the Metro Jail after surrendering to officers Wednesday.

According to reports, 21-year-old William Britton is charged with the March 27 fatal shooting of Kendall Ostine, near the intersection of Herman and Blank Streets that Friday at 6:15 p.m. 

Police say Britton is accused of shooting Ostine from a distance, and then getting closer and shooting him several more times after he was down.  The motive remains under investigation.

Britton’s bond is set at $150,000.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories