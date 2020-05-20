Man charged with March murder near Blank and Herman Streets now in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect in a March murder remains behind bars in the Metro Jail after surrendering to officers Wednesday.

According to reports, 21-year-old William Britton is charged with the March 27 fatal shooting of Kendall Ostine, near the intersection of Herman and Blank Streets that Friday at 6:15 p.m.

Police say Britton is accused of shooting Ostine from a distance, and then getting closer and shooting him several more times after he was down. The motive remains under investigation.

Britton’s bond is set at $150,000.





