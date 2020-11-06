Man charged with making ISIS-related threats against Fort Campbell

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man is charged with making ISIS-related threats against the US Army installation Fort Campbell.

Our news partners at Clarksville Now were first to report the details, and now News 2 has obtained the federal complaint filed against Jason Stokes. Stokes is charged with sending threatening communications interstate, which is a federal crime.

Investigators say Stokes first pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2018 and discussed plans to attack the PX Exchange at Fort Campbell and the Clarksville Police Department as recently as April of 2020.

According to the FBI, Stokes made contact through social media with others who claimed to be ISIS members. Stokes never obtained the weapons for such an attack, but the federal complaint indicates he tried to coordinate with others in an effort to get them.

