Man charged with kidnapping after police say he hit a man with his car and dumped him in an alley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged a man with aggravated kidnapping and vehicular assault after police say he hit and injured a bicyclist with his car.

Metro police charged 53-year-old Vincent Shinault after they say he hit the bicyclist, loaded him into his car, and dumped him in a nearby alley. This happened near Charolette Avenue and 31st Avenue just after 10 p.m. on June 8.

A nearby resident heard 57-year-old Percy Williams moaning after he had been hit and called police. Police say Williams was seriously injured and hospitalized.

Shinault is being held on a $80,000 bond.