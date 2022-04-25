HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle into Nashville from Sumner County Saturday.

Hendersonville police reported a license plate reader notified the department regarding a stolen vehicle traveling within the city.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on a stolen Ford Fusion, which then fled at a high rate of speed toward Nashville, according to Hendersonville police.

Trevett Rash (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Hendersonville police said the stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle during its flight and continued recklessly into Davidson County before eluding police capture.

According to a release, Hendersonville Flex Officers identified Trevett Rash as the driver of the vehicle and took him into custody Sunday. During the investigation, officers reportedly learned the vehicle contained a passenger who was an unwilling participant.

The vehicle used in the incident was later located off Briley Parkway where it crashed shortly after the evading incident.

Hendersonville police reported Rash has been involved in at least two other stolen vehicle incidents in Davidson County where he also evaded police and was subsequently arrested.

on probation for one of those incidents. He was transported to the Sumner County Jail on charges of Kidnapping, Possession of Stolen Property, Evading Arrest, two counts of Reckless Endangerment and

Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Bond was set for $85,000.