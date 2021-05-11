Man charged with homicide after pregnant ex-girlfriend dies from gunshot wounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police announced a murder warrant was sworn out against a man whose pregnant ex-girlfriend died Tuesday morning after being shot last month.

According to police, 23-year-old Brian Mitchell allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Laquisha Terrell, on April 28. Terrell was six to seven months pregnant. Police said Terrell was shot at the Cedar Pointe Apartments in Antioch and was found with wounds to her chest, abdomen, and legs.

To save Terrell’s unborn daughter, an emergency C-section was performed and the child is still in critical condition.

Terrell’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Michael Stewart, also suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and hip, according to police. He is now recovering at home.

Mitchell was arrested on April 29. He is now charged with Terrell’s murder and the attempted murders of the baby and Stewart.