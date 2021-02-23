Man charged with hiding missing juvenile in Nashville amid search

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man has been charged after police said he was seen on social media in Nashville with a juvenile reported missing several weeks ago.

Jordan Evans was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on charges of harboring or hiding a child runaway and statutory rape.

An arrest warrant states the missing juvenile, whose age was not disclosed, had been with Evans for several weeks and was spotted with him on social media at a bus station on Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

The paperwork alleges Evans was aware that the juvenile had been reported missing because flyers were passed around all over Nashville and Davidson County.

Evans is jailed in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

His booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.