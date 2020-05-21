Man charged with following women, masturbating at Hendersonville grocery store

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 71-year-old man accused of following women around a Hendersonville grocery story while masturbating has been charged with public indecency.

Hendersonville police responded around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to an undisclosed grocery store on Indian Lake Boulevard to investigate a report of a man masturbating inside and outside of the business.

According to police, officers determined Marcus McLean, 71, was following women around the store while masturbating under his clothing. He also did the same thing on Monday, investigators revealed.

McLean was arrested and booked into the Sumner County jail on two counts of public indecency. He was scheduled to appear in court on the morning of July 27.

