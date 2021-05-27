Man charged with firing gunshots at home in La Vergne

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged after a drive-by shooting in La Vergne Wednesday night.

La Vergne officers responded around 10 p.m. to reports of gunshots fired at a home on Fergus Road.

Police searched the area and said they located the suspected gunman, identified as Sharodrick Criss.

Sharodrick Criss (Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

He was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic assault, as well as three counts of aggravated assault.

Criss and the people inside the home know each other and this was not random, according to police.

Officers said no one was struck by the gunfire.

No additional information has been released about the ongoing investigation.