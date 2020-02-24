Breaking News
Grandmother of missing Evelyn Boswell extradited to Tennessee from N.C.
Man charged with DUI after fleeing officers, crashing into fence

Justin Tyler Newman

Justin Tyler Newman (Source: Franklin Police)

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police arrested a Lebanon man early Sunday morning after fleeing police officers on Interstate 65 and later crashing into a fence.

According to Franklin Police, 23-year-old Justin Newman was arrested around 3:15 a.m. Officers attempted to pull Newman over and he sped down I-65 South before being found a short time later crashed into a fence on Goose Creek Bypass.

Arresting officers observed Newman had a handgun wedged between his seat and the center console. He was also impaired.

Newman was charged with DUI, felony evading, and possession of a firearm while impaired. He is out on $3,500 bond.

