Man charged with criminal homicide in connection with deadly shooting in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with a deadly shooting in Franklin Tuesday night.

Franklin police say 57-year-old Guillermo Leon was shot at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday during an argument outside his home on Reville Court. Leon had just gotten home when he got into an argument with 27-year-old Brenton Johnson, who was visiting a relative at a nearby home.

Johnson shot Leon during the argument. Leon died at a local hospital a short time later.

Johnson has since been charged with criminal homicide. He is being held on a $400,00 bond and no court date has been set.