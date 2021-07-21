Man charged with criminal homicide in connection to deadly stabbing outside grocery store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide in connection with a deadly stabbing outside of a Nashville grocery store.

Police say 69-year-old George Beasley got into an argument outside of a grocery store on Monroe Street on July 9. The argument led to 57-year-old Michael Wade being stabbed in the abdomen.

When officers arrived on scene, they found both Wade and Beasley. Wade reportedly told officers Beasley had stabbed him and Beasley then surrendered a knife to the responding officers.

Wade died from his injuries on Sunday, July 18.