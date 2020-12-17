Man charged with criminal homicide in connection to deadly shooting in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection to a deadly shooting in Madison.

Police say detectives charges 29-year-old Bradford Gardner with criminal homicide for the shooting death of 30-year-old Johnathan Welch, who was shot outside a home in the 1500 block of Meadow Bend Drive in Madison on Sunday.

Welch had gotten into a physical argument with a woman at the home late Saturday night and reportedly returned to the home early Sunday when he got into an argument with Gardner in the front yard.

Witnesses told police Welch was going back to his car when he was shot; he died at the scene.

Gardner refused to be interviewed and police say Detective Chris Cote is leading this investigation.