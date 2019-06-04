Man charged with burglarizing Bellevue church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Police responded to a church in Bellevue after reports that someone broke in and burglarized it, Sunday.

Officers were called to Charlotte Road Baptist Church on Charlotte Pike.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Deacon came to collect offering from Sunday’s service when he noticed a lock on the secretary’s door had been broken off.

Police said a camera in the front lobby had also been knocked down.

When investigators reviewed the footage, they recognized the suspect as 25-year-old Matthew Wray.

Police said they encountered Wray just last week while responding to an overdose call.

Investigators said Wray can be seen on surveillance video using a crow bar to break into the church through a back door.

According to the affidavit, he stole keys to the church van, an Amazon Echo Dot, credit cards, debit cards and checks.

When the deacon arrived, police said Wray ran outside and drove off in a church van.

He is charged with burglary.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.