NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted rape of a juvenile after an incident at an apartment complex laundry center.

Metro police reported a female juvenile victim was at the laundry center when she encountered Tony Moorer. The victim told police Moorer walked into the laundry center behind her, shoved her into the restroom and she fell on the floor.

She told police Moorer pulled her shorts down and began to sexually assault her but she eventually got away.

During an interview with Metro police detectives, Moorer was not consistent with his statements and kept denying any interactions with the victim.

When told he’d be charged with attempted rape, Moorer told police he and the victim were “playing” and he didn’t touch her. He was booked into the Metro jail on the attempted rape charge Thursday night with bond of $100,000.

The arrest affidavit did not report where in Nashville the attempted rape occurred.