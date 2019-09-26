Man charged with attempted murder in Madison drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of trying to kill another man outside of a Madison apartment earlier this month.

Frederick Sparks was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of attempted criminal homicide.

On the morning of September 10, police said Sparks and two other people were inside a car that pulled up to an apartment on North Dupont Avenue and fired multiple gunshots at the victim, as he talked on the phone.

The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries, officers explained.

When detectives were able to speak with the victim, they said he identified Sparks, a man he knew, as one of the people who shot him.

Sparks remained jailed Thursday morning with no bond set for his release.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.