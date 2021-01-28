Man charged with attempted murder after gunshots fired at Metro detective in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted man accused of firing multiple gunshots at a Metro detective outside of a home in Madison has surrendered to police on a charge of attempted criminal homicide.

A warrant states Metro detectives went to a home on Meadow Bend Drive near Sioux Drive Wednesday afternoon to locate John Smith who was wanted for a probation violation in Wilson County.

A detective went to the side of the house and said he witnessed Smith going through the back yard. The detective said he yelled for Smith to stop, but Smith turned around, pointed a handgun at the detective and fired at least four times at him.

The detective slipped in the mud as he tried to take cover, but was not hit by the gunfire, according to investigators. They said Smith ran through the back yard of the home and disappeared.

When police returned to the home Thursday morning, they said Smith surrendered. He was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail around 5 a.m. on a charge of attempted murder.

Smith’s booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.