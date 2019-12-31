Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 44-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after a shooting Monday night at a home in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9 p.m. Monday to a residence on Poor House Ridge Road in Celina.

When deputies arrived, they learned a man had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

During the course of the investigation, TBI agents determined James Jeffery Carmack, 44, had fired the gun. Agents said he also attempted to shoot another person, who was not hit.

Carmack was arrested Tuesday morning on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Clay County jail on a $300,000 bond.

A motive for the shooting was not released. The investigation is ongoing.