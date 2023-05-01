NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 50-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday night after he reportedly attempted to attack his neighbor with a machete.

The incident happened at a home on Elberta Street around 8 p.m.

Metro police reported a man called for help after Chayarath Bounsong crossed the street and “charged at him” with a machete and threatened to assault him.

Bounsong reportedly told officers he went after the neighbor with a machete because he steals from him.

Another neighbor told officers he saw Bounsong walk across the street with the machete and threatened to assault the victim, according to the arrest report.

Bounsong was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.