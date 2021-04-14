Man charged after nurses attacked inside Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 67-year-old man has been arrested after police said he assaulted several random people, including nurses, inside of a parking garage at Saint Thomas Midtown Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to the garage on 20th Avenue North at State Street, where they learned multiple people had been attacked in an elevator.

(Photo: WKRN)

Police said the 67-year-old suspect, identified by police as Larry Brown, had received treatment at the hospital and was discharged, but refused to leave.

After being escorted off the property, officers said Brown entered the garage and rode the elevator up and down, assaulting random people, many of which were nurses.

Brown will be charged with at least seven counts of assault, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.