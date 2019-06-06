Man charged with arson after Rutherford Co. trailer fire

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is behind bars after an investigation into a trailer fire last week in Rutherford County. 

According to police, 26-year-old Tyler Hammontree has been arrested and charged as the arsonist responsible for the fire.

The fire took place on the evening of May 29 at 500 block of Polly Thicket Road in Bell Buckle.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The remains of the trailer were discovered the next morning by Hammontree’s father.

