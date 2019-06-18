Man charged with arson after Linden bar fire

A Perry Co. man is behind bars after starting an arson fire at All American Sports Bar in Liden early Monday morning, according to TBI officials.

Ronnie Clark is charged with one count of aggravated arson.

Sheriff Nick Weems told News 2, detectives identified Clarke as a person of interest in less than four hours and arrested him 10 hours after the fire was set.

TBI agents were also called in to assist with the investigation shortly after firefighters responded to the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set.

The sheriff commended the efforts of the Linden Fire Department, and the investigating agencies.

According to Weems, two people were sleeping inside the building when they awoke to the smell of smoke at around 4 a.m.

“These individuals are very lucky to be alive and hope that all involved will get justice in the end,” Weems said.

A motive in the arson fire is still unknown at this time.

Clark is being held at the Perry Co. Jail on a $100,000 bond.