Man charged with arson after fires set at East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 68-year-old man has been arrested after two fires were set at an East Nashville home early Friday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 1:30 a.m. to a report of multiple fires at a residence on Hart Lane, off Ellington Parkway.

When firefighters arrived, they said they witnessed two separate fires set on the outside of the building, one of which was on the deck of the home.

As crews were working to extinguish the fires, a warrant states a man, identified as James Davis, approached firefighters and admitted to setting the fires.

Court documents do not provide a motive for the arson.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Metro jail around 5 a.m. Friday on a charge of felony arson. His bond was set at $25,000.

A booking photo for Davis was not immediately released by law enforcement.