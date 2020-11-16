Man charged with arson after fire at downtown Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 65-year-old man accused of setting fire to a dumpster and damaging a business in downtown Nashville earlier this year admitted to the crime but claimed it was an accident, an arrest warrant alleges.

William Deberry was arrested Sunday on charges of arson, vandalism and trespassing.

The warrant states Deberry was seen on surveillance video the night of Aug. 19 walking onto private property at Ed’s Supply Company, a business on Sixth Avenue South near Division Street. Deberry leaned into a dumpster, then walked away as fire engulfed the dumpster, spreading to the building, according to the police report.

When police located Deberry, they said he was wearing the same clothing he had on in the surveillance video. Detectives questioned Deberry and said he admitted to starting the fire, but claimed it was accidental.

Deberry was held in the Metro jail on a $27,000 bond. His booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.