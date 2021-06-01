Resident charged with arson after fire set at Antioch group home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man angry with his family set fire to his bedroom inside an Antioch group home, as staff members tried to kick down his door and extinguish the flames, according to investigators.

The Nashville Fire Department responded Monday night to a residence on Barella Drive, off Interstate 24, for reports of a fire and said they found a burned mattress in the front yard.

An arrest warrant alleges 24-year-old Lorenzo Sebastian had become angry after a phone conversation with his family, then locked his bedroom door and set fire to the bed.

When staff members smelled smoke and heard the smoke alarm, they attempted to break down the door, but were unsuccessful, the fire department said.

Firefighters said Sebastian eventually emerged from his room after the smoke became too heavy for him to stay inside.

There were four people inside the group home, which had heat and smoke damage throughout the building, but no injuries were reported, according to fire investigators.

When Sebastian was questioned, investigators said he admitted to previously setting “at least five fires.”

Sebastian was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on a charge of felony arson. His bond was set at $50,000.

A booking photo for Sebastian was not immediately released by law enforcement.