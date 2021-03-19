Man charged with animal cruelty after dog killed in South Nashville arson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 41-year-old man hospitalized after a house fire in South Nashville earlier this month has been arrested on arson and animal cruelty charges.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 5 p.m. on March 8 to a fire at a residence on Cody Hill Court, off Nolensville Pike, south of Old Hickory Boulevard.

When crews arrived, they said they observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the home, with the heaviest flames in a downstairs living room.

An arrest warrant states Matthew Hawk was transported from the home to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center due to injuries suffered in the fire.

Fire investigators said they determined there were multiple holes in the floor of the living room from what appeared to be an accelerant used to start the fire.

Hawk was arrested on a charge of aggravated arson and booked into the Metro jail Thursday night. He was also charged with aggravated animal cruelty after investigators said a dog was found dead in the garage area of the home.

Bond for Hawk was set at $152,500.

His booking photo was not immediately released by investigators.