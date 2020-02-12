Man charged in smash-and-grab burglary at Antioch Walgreens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fingerprint found on a cigarette carton dropped during a smash-and-grab burglary in Antioch last year helped investigators to identify and arrest the suspected thief, a police report alleges.

Metro police responded Aug. 19 to a break-in at the Walgreens on Antioch Pike near Haywood Lane. When officers arrived, they said a large rock had been thrown through the glass front door of the business.

(Photo: WKRN)

Police watched surveillance video and determined a man had gone behind the counter and taken multiple cartons of cigarettes. He then fled, dropping some of the cigarette cartons in the parking lot.

Fingerprints on the cartons of cigarettes left behind traced back to Derrick Dobbins, investigators said. The 31-year-old was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the Metro jail on charges of burglary, theft and vandalism.

