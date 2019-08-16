Man charged in shooting outside Goodlettsville business

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 22-year-old man suspected of shooting his coworker earlier this week in the parking lot of a Goodlettsville business was arrested Thursday night.

Treondois Farmer, Jr. was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Goodlettsville police responded Wednesday to Labor Finders on Bluebird Drive where they located a man with a gunshot wound to the lower right leg.

While receiving treatment at TriStar Skyline Medical Center, the victim told officers he was sitting outside the business, when Farmer bumped into him and called him a name.

There was an argument and the victim stated Farmer walked to the back of the building, returned and fired at least one shot, hitting the victim in the leg.

A coworker told police that prior to the shooting, Farmer walked in and said he was not working. He went outside and the coworker reported hearing a gunshot.

Police said Farmer had previous felony convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery in Davidson County. As a result, he was charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Bond for Farmer was set at $100,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.