Man charged in shooting death of friend at Bedford County house party

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old man is charged with reckless homicide after investigators say he shot and killed his teenage friend at a house party over the weekend in Bedford County.

According to Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday during a gathering at a home on Cartwright Road.

After interviewing witnesses, the sheriff said it appeared Antonio Lanham Mancilla, 19, thought a recently purchased pistol was unloaded and pointed it at his 18-year-old friend, Riley Hancock. He reportedly fired the gun, striking and killing Hancock.

Mancilla was arrested and booked into the Bedford County jail on a charge of reckless homicide. His bond was set at $1-million.