Man charged in Nashville 5 years after bar attack on woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man five years after he reportedly attacked a woman at a bar in Hermitage.

Laron Cole, 34, was booked Wednesday evening into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim reported she was at Cragnacker’s, a bar that no longer exists, on the morning of July 19, 2014, when a man kept bothering her and her friends.

The victim and the man got into an argument and were ordered to leave the bar, the paperwork states.

Metro police said the man followed the victim to a car, then got in her face several times and stated “b***h, I am going to kill you.”

The victim told officers the man began strangling her, until she removed a shoe and hit him.

The man then reportedly slammed the victim against a vehicle and punched her repeatedly in the head, causing her to suffer swelling and bruising to her head and face.

When a friend of the victim emerged from the bar, police said the man ran off.

Investigators said the victim was able to provide the name of the man and identified him in a photo lineup.

Cole was also charged for a felony probation violation.

