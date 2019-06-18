Man charged in Madison attempted murder investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man shot last year in the parking lot of a Madison residence identified the suspected gunman in a photo lineup, a Metro police report states.

William White, 32, was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on a charge of attempted criminal homicide.

On November 27 of last year, an arrest affidavit alleges White confronted the victim in the parking lot of the residence on Cheyenne Boulevard near the Cumberland River.

The paperwork states White pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the left arm.

When the victim fell to the ground, police said White fired additional shots at the victim, but they all missed.

The shooter fled the scene, as the victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

The victim survived his injuries, police said.

