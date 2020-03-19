1  of  42
Closings
Man charged in Franklin parking lot shooting

Tijan Kabba

Tijan Kabba (Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he shot a teenager during an argument in a Franklin parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin police responded around 2 p.m. to West Main Street near 11th Avenue South, where they said they found the 18-year-old victim. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers said they saw the shooter drive away from the scene with a juvenile in his car. According to police, 21-year-old Tijan Kabba attempted to evade officers, but was captured near Liberty Pike and Royal Oaks Boulevard after a brief pursuit.

Police explained Kabba was charged with aggravated kidnapping for refusing to allow the juvenile in his car to leave after the shooting. He was also charged with assault for allegedly punching her in the face.

Kabba was held in the Williamson County jail on $360,000 bond. He is due in court on April 9.

