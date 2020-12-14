Man charged in fatal North Nashville stabbing

Metro police have arrested a 57-year-old man following a fatal stabbing in North Nashville back in March.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a 57-year-old man following a fatal stabbing in North Nashville back in March.

On Friday, Metro police arrested Thurman Bell Jr. in connection with a fatal stabbing on March 1. That stabbing killed 53-year-old Herbert Chatman outside of his home in the 800 block of 17th Avenue North.

Bell’s indictment charges him with first-degree murder. According to witnesses, the two were in a verbal argument before the stabbing.

Bell is being held at the Metro jail on a $250,000 bond.