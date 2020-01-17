Man charged in fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with homicide for a New Year’s Day shooting that killed another man.

According to police, 23-year-old Erik Moreno was charged with criminal homicide for the shooting of 33-year-old Brandon Saunders at Saunders’ home on Willesden Green Court in Hermitage on Jan. 1.

Investigators say both men, Moreno and Saunders, were intoxicated and handling pistols. They say it was initially unclear whether the fatal gunshot to Saunders’ head was accidentally self-inflicted.

Officers say the guns had been moved prior to police arriving to the scene. They said they determined Moreno fired the shot after re-interviewing the witness that was there.

Moreno was arrested and is being held in lieu of $250,000.