Man charged in DUI crash on I-40 in Bellevue that killed three men

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, felony drug possession, and driving without a license in a March crash on Interstate 40 between a landscaping truck and a tractor-trailer that killed three men.

According to MNPD, 31-year-old Guillermo Montalvo-Lopez, also known as William Lopez-Cruz, is in Metro Jail being held on $81,000 bond. He had been recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was taken into custody upon discharge.

Metro police say the three men killed have been identified as Abraham Carranza-Martinez, 32, Ignacio Fuenes, 18, and Adrian Ramose-Arista, 36.

According to police, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11 when a tractor-trailer pulled off the interstate onto the right shoulder to check on a possible mechanical problem. Montalvo-Lopez (Lopez-Cruz), the driver of a 2016 Isuzu NPR, was traveling eastbound in the right lane of I-40 when, for reasons unknown, the truck drifted onto the right shoulder and crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer.

Carranza-Martinez and Ramos-Arista died at the scene. Carranza-Martinez was Montalvo-Lopez’s front seat passenger, while Ramos-Arista was one of Montalvo-Lopez’s back seat passengers.

Fuenes, the other back seat passenger, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died the next day. Montalvo-Lopez was the only one wearing a seatbelt.

Toxicology testing showed a presence of methamphetamine, oxycodone, ketamine, and ephedrine in Montalvo-Lopez’s blood. A white crystal substance and a folded dollar bill which also contained a powdery substance was obtained from Montalvo-Lopez after the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.