Man charged in deadly shooting at Madison gas station after claiming self-defense

MADISON, Tenn., (WKRN) – A man has now been charged weeks after a fatal shooting at a gas station in Madison.

The shooting happened at the Exxon Tiger Mart on Gallatin Pike near Emmitt Avenue on June 5.

The report stated that surveillance video showed Azon Smith, 24, in an argument with the victim, 34-year-old Justin Sturgis. Metro police said Sturgis was trying to drive away when Smith shot into his car several times. Sturgis died at the hospital.

According to an arrest report, Smith is now charged with Criminal Homicide.

There was an initial claim that the shooting was in self-defense but police said surveillance footage showed otherwise.

